FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Not even COVID-19 can keep Valley residents from enjoying the weird and delicious world of fair food.
The Big Fresno Fair is launching a new drive-thru 'Fair Food Feature' event at the Fresno Fairgrounds to support local businesses impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
Every weekend throughout May, they will be teaming up with a different local business that serves fair food - starting with this weekend, when Lawsons Concessions' Colossal Dog stand will serve their corn dogs and curly fries.
You can try mouthwatering options like their Jumbo Flamin' Corn Dog for $9 or their Chili N Cheese Curly for $10 or even their Bacon Curly for $15.
This event will be held Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 3rd, from 10 am until 6 pm, and then every weekend during the month of May.
You can find more details on the event here.
Big Fresno Fair to sell fair food at month-long drive-thru event
BIG FRESNO FAIR
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News