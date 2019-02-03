FOOD & DRINK

Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to favorite fast-food joints, consumers can't stop clucking about Chick-fil-A.

When it comes to favorite fast-food joints, consumers can't stop clucking about Chick-fil-A.

According to America's Best Customer Service 2019 report by Newsweek, Chick-fil-A has been rated best fast food customer service in America.

SEE ALSO: Learn about the secret Chick-fil-A menu

The next two restaurants in the ranks were Sonic Drive-In in second place and Arby's in third.

Their results were based on a number of factors including more than 130,000 customer evaluations. Statista and Newsweek said they also used information from categories like customer focus, quality communication, accessibility, and technical competence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantchick-fil-afoodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
First look: 3 new spots to score Asian eats in Fresno
Celebrate Lunar New Year at these top Vietnamese restaurants in Fresno
Beer lovers line up for Pliny the Younger IPA at Northern California brewing company
Top pizza choices in Fresno for takeout and dining in
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
12-year-old dies after accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in Fresno County
Police arrest City Motel stabbing suspect
Fresh powder in Shaver Lake catches drivers off guard
Art project gives students, community deeper look into human trafficking
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
April the Giraffe picks the Super Bowl winner
Super Bowl 53: Full list of performers
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
Show More
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted near Chowchilla
PHOTOS: Winter storm produces picture perfect scenery
Part of Highway 269 closed, Caltrans reports
Tree falls down in Clovis after overnight winds and rain
Part of Highway 59 closed due to flooding
More News