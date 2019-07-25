Chipotle guacamole will be free for one day only

For those who rue the day Chipotle charged extra for guacamole, the popular chain is letting customers order the luxury item free of charge for one day only.
The fast Mexican food restaurant announced the free guacamole offer for Wednesday, July 31, or otherwise known as National Avocado Day.
The offer is good for one free topping of guacamole with the purchase of any regular-priced item when ordering through Chipotle's mobile app or website, the restaurant said.
The offer is limited to one free guacamole per entree, and offer is subject to availability.
Chipotle also said that the offer can be used for any entree that is redeemed as a Chipotle Rewards meal, meaning your burrito bowl with guac, for example, could be free but only if you've collected enough rewards credits.
You can get full details on the offer here.
Chipotle has been generous as of late. The restaurant used this year's NBA Finals to give away burritos every time the word "free" was announced during its broadcast.
And, of course, guacamole topping is already free at Chipotle, but only when you order the veggie burrito option.
