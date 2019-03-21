Food & Drink

'Dirty Dozen 2019': List ranks fruits, vegetables with the most pesticides

EMBED <>More Videos

Just how safe is the food in your kitchen? The Environmental Working Group released a list of fruits and vegetables with the most pesticide residue.

Just how safe is the food in your kitchen? The Environmental Working Group released its annual "Dirty Dozen" list of fruits and vegetables.

The list includes the top 12 veggies and fruits found to have highest amount of pesticide residue.

The first three items on the list include strawberries, spinach and kale. Other "dirty" foods include cherries and nectarines.

Among the most "cleanest" are avocados, sweet corn and pineapples.

Researchers warn consuming pesticides have been linked to health issues concerning cancer and fertility.

View the full "Dirty Dozen" list by visiting www.ewg.org
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinksafetyu.s. & worldfood safetyfruitconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Wicked' actor's video sparks debate on whether he 'shaded' Fresno
Victim of a stabbing found walking in Central Fresno intersection
New border wall plan could cut military funding
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $550M lottery jackpot
City officials approve transfer site to stop illegal dumping in Merced
New Zealand bans all assault weapons after mosque shootings, prime minister says
Funnel cloud spotted over Madera Lake
Show More
Coalinga's hospital could reopen by later this year
Rep. TJ Cox meets with local advocacy groups to discuss immigration reform
Wet winter provides more water for Valley crops
Warrant on explosives suspect reveals big picture danger with GPS devices
California National Guard to leave border, help stop fires
More TOP STORIES News