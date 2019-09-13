food

Eat local during Fresno County restaurant week

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can try a taste of the Valley and explore a new restaurant as a part of Fresno Restaurant week.

"This is our salmon, mustard glazed with a lemon ricotta polenta cake," said Vino Grille & Spirits chef Jen Van Fleet.

At Vino Grille and Spirits, chefs are ready for Fresno County restaurant week.

"There are so many combinations of flavors you would never think of and it's fun to try new things and put them together and that's what we like about restaurant week, we get to try new things."

Vino Grille & Spirits is one of 21 restaurants participating in Fresno Restaurant Week.

"We really need to bring more awareness to local restaurants, bring people into the restaurants and showcase the foods that we have," said Chuck Van Fleet from Vino Grille & Spirits.

The participating restaurants have a little bit of everything from Peruvian food and fine cuisine.

Organizers hope to allow people a chance to try food they might not normally explore at a discount.

"We're doing price-fixed menus. There are lunches that are $10 and $20. There's dinners that are $20, $30 & $40. Anywhere from a two to a five-course meal and you get to try those price fixed menus," said Van Fleet.

At Trelio, the farm direct restaurant is preparing for the event.

"We've made it for a three-course menu item, we've made it a little less expensive $40 for the three-course prefixed menu," said sommelier and owner of Trelio Food & Wine chef, Chris Shackelford.

Restaurants from Clovis to Fresno and even Oakhurst are participating. The event runs September 12- 21.

September is California restaurant month. To show their support, Fresno and Clovis have designated September restaurant month so people can dine out and support local restaurants.

For a list of the restaurants participating click here.
