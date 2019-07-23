food

Local baker turns hobby into recipe for success

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Warm chocolate chip cookies are baked to perfection inside the Crave Cookie kitchen.

"They're crispy on the outside, they're bigger and gooey in the center. I think people at home it's hard for them to get both crispy and gooey and I think I've perfected that," said Shandi Scrivner, Crave Cookies.

Scrivner is one of the owners of Crave Cookie, which makes homemade cookies and delivers them.

Her chocolate chip cookies have always been a hit with her four kids and neighbors.

One day she decided to turn her hobby into a side hustle.

"People would tell me they crave my cookies so how the name came up. So we started baking and delivering and it's been crazy ever since," Scrivner said.

The family moved to Clovis three months ago and business has boomed for the online ordering service.

"I think it's very convenient for people. They don't have to call anybody they don't have to order anything. It's literally just a couple clicks on their phone and it's at their house warm in an hour," Scrivner said.

The price of cookies range from $12 for four cookies and there's a two dollar delivery fee for their service areas in Clovis and North Fresno.

Driver Jacob Myers loves eating the cookies and surprising people with the sweet treat.

"I drop cookies off at people's doors and they just smile at you and they're so grateful you exist and you're giving them cookies and you go to the next person," Jacob Myers, Crave cookie delivery driver.

Employees make about 50 deliveries a day and bake 6 days a week. Orders come through Instagram and on their Crave Cookie Web site.

This former stay at home mom says she loves helping make others feel special with a warm sweet treat from her kitchen.

In addition to their online orders, the owners of Crave Cookie Plan to open a storefront later this year to sell their tasty cookies all year long.
