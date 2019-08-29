New pho restaurant opens at Tachi Palace

A new dining option has come to Tachi Palace.Officials with the Lemoore casino have renovated some of the space near the buffet to open a pho restaurant.The name says it all: Pho-Nominal Eats.It's where players can take a break and enjoy some authentic Asian cuisine."When the process started with this we wanted to give people something that was better than normal. We think since we have big flavor in small packages we put it together and it just made sense... phenomenal," said Grimsby Daniel, the food and beverage manager.From pho to teriyaki bowls, everything is made from scratch and overseen by executive chef Cesar Venegas, who spent years in Las Vegas learning his craft from some of the best in the business"We have some Vietnamese bowls you know teriyaki and beef and some seafood and spicy shrimp and also an Asian salad with all the pho like chicken and beef and seafood," Venegas said.Casino officials decided to go with the new concept and open the restaurant after seeing how much success the Coyote Entertainment Center has enjoyed since it launched last fall on the tribal land."Naturally if you want to be a resort you got to have things that entertains the family. So the CEC was birthed out of that notion. We want to make sure when families come along the children have something to do and the families have something to do outside of the gambling. We're not just a casino anymore, we consider ourselves a resort," said Daniel.And if you want to try some pho, a big bowl will cost you about $10.The restaurant is now open and located on the third floor of the casino.