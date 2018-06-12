U.S. & WORLD

Paving for pizza: Domino's wants to fill your town's potholes

EMBED </>More Videos

Domino's wants to pave the potholes in your city so that your pizza can make it home safely. (KTRK)

Domino's is on a mission to save your pizza.

The company is going town to town, fixing potholes that can put your precious pies at risk.

Houstonians don't have to stand idly by hoping Domino's will make a stop here.

You can nominate your area. Just go to pavingforpizza.com and enter your zip code.

If your town is picked, it will receive funds to help repair roads, so pizzas can make it home safely - and let's be real here, in your stomach, which is the ultimate goal.

Domino's has created an interactive experience showing what happens when the delivery driver goes over a pot hole, and it's as bad as you would imagine.

Toppings are sloshing all over the place, with some slices even landing on top of each other.

You can check out the interactive experience here.
