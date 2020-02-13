wine

Surplus in grapes may not mean cheaper wine prices

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The wine industry is dealing with too much of a good thing - a statewide surplus estimated at 5%.

Tanks are already full, so a large number of grape vineyards didn't even get picked last year.

"For the first time in probably three to four decades, we saw a number of grapes that were left to hang on the vine that were unpurchased by buyers," says Allied Grape Growers President Jeff Bitter.

Bitter says the surplus hit growers hard in the central coast, north coast and Lodi area.

Some valley growers were able to turn to secondary markets and sold their grapes for brandy and grape concentrate.

We have an excess of Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir, but Bitter doesn't expect a dramatic drop in wine prices.

"The fact that grape prices are down alone doesn't necessarily mean wine prices are going to come down," Bitter said.

Bitter says the grape cost amounts to just 15% of the cost to make a bottle of wine.

"What would drive prices down more for wine would be the fact that there's an over-supply in wineries, and they're going to look to discount inventory in order to move it," Bitter said.

Winegrape acreage in California grew 20% over the past decade, but wine shipments have slowed in recent years.

To correct the supply situation, Bitter believes 50,000 acres of wine grapes need to be removed, including several vineyards in the valley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnofoodwinewine industrydrinking
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINE
Wine prices to drop due to excess of grapes
Wine tasting just got easier thanks to this Valley business
Study finds climate change could threaten wine supply
Red wine leaks out of tank, spills into California river
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglary suspect arrested in Los Banos
Report: Death toll in Camp Fire likely includes 50 more people
Preparations underway as mosquito season nears in Fresno
Mothers Against Drunk Driving chapter returning to Fresno
Valley police agencies make strong push to recruit new officers
World Ag Expo Day 2: Trade issues due to the Coronavirus
Man who pleaded guilty in 2018 murder asking for forgiveness
Show More
16-year-old in critical condition after shooting in central Fresno
Many with Selma Unified School District fighting to keep their jobs
Talks to deport Hmongs, Laotians cause fear after removal orders issued in other areas
Health watch: Saving hearts from birth
Yosemite's "firefall" phenomenon may not appear this year
More TOP STORIES News