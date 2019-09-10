Food & Drink

Wendy's breakfast menu to roll out nationwide in 2020

NEW YORK -- Wendy's will begin to serve breakfast at all of its U.S. restaurants starting sometime next year.

The fast-food chain says it's hiring about 20,000 employees to launch its breakfast menu nationwide.

The company expects to spend about $20 million during the rollout.

Right now, Wendy's serves breakfast at about 300 of its locations.

Items include a bacon sandwich and a honey butter chicken biscuit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfast food restaurantbreakfastwendy's
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno parents planning daughter's funeral days after she's taken to hospital
Visalia father charged with murder after 2-year-old son is shot, killed
Murder suspect found dead in Fresno Co. jail cell, apparent suicide
Madera County deputies searching for missing 65-year-old man
Merced Co. Sheriff releases name of deputy shot in Dos Palos
CDC urges Americans to stop vaping as they investigate related lung illnesses
Newsom signs vaccine bills
Show More
Brewing company offers Fresnans free tasting after employee writes negative comment about Fresno
Inmate 'escapes' Fresno County jail minutes before he's to be released
'We need to honor the past:' Renovated 9/11 memorial in Clovis unveiled
Crews removing facade of downtown building for revitalization project
UC Merced, Fresno State receive high rankings for graduation performance rates
More TOP STORIES News