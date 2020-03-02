Wendy's rolls out breakfast menu on McDonald's National Egg McMuffin Day

On Monday until 10:30 a.m., you can get a free Egg McMuffin sandwich if you have the McDonald's app on what the chain is calling National Egg McMuffin Day.
The sandwiches have been around since 1971, so McDonald's says it's celebrating the 50 year anniversary a year early.
Good news‼️ #LeapDay means an extra morning to get breakfast. Good-er news? National #EggMcMuffinDay is just two days away! Download our App and get a FREE Egg McMuffin for breakfast on 3/2. pic.twitter.com/fw1kNXHwkZ— National #EggMcMuffinDay is 3/2. Where? (@McDonalds) February 29, 2020
But Wendy's may be trying to rain on the Golden Arches' parade.
Wendy's rolled out its own breakfast lineup Monday, which includes the Breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.
BREAKFAST NEWS! Wendy's is now serving up breakfast. Sources say it's “pretty lit.” pic.twitter.com/meBemp31hH— Wendy's (@Wendys) March 2, 2020
But leading up to the free Egg McMuffins deal, Wendy's was talking smack on Twitter, going so far as to tweet an image of a headstone with the words "RIP Egg McMuffin" and the words "Here lies mediocrity."
Here lies mediocrity. #EggRIPMuffin pic.twitter.com/fYxcn8LObe— Wendy's (@Wendys) February 28, 2020
Wendy's continued the battle in its Twitter replies to customers.
"McDonald's is giving away free Egg McMuffins," one person wrote.
"Oh cool, free disappointment," Wendy's snapped.
McDonald's is giving away free Egg McMuffins— Henry Cong (@HenryCong19) March 2, 2020
Wendy's has breakfast coupons available on its app as well, which includes getting a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. But you'll need to make a purchase.
Wendy's also claims under its "America's Favorite Breakfast Guarantee" that, if you don't love something they make you, they'll exchange it for free.