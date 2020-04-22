Foster Farms Fresno plant worker tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. -- A worker at the Fresno plant of Foster Farms has tested positive for COVID-19.
The company says the worker was last at the facility on April 11, and that all employees who came within close proximity have been notified.
Foster Farms also says it has scaled up sanitation and social distancing measures at the plant and provided personal protective equipment to its workers.
