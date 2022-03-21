funeral

Funeral to be held for longtime Fowler mayor David Cardenas

Community members spoke highly of Cardenas, and many considered him a friend.
FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community members are honoring the life of longtime Fowler Mayor David Cardenas.

On Monday morning, a funeral service will be held at Saint Lucy's Catholic Church.

A line stretched out the door of the Fowler church on Sunday night as people paid their respects during a rosary for the mayor.

The city confirmed Cardenas died Friday, March 11.

In a statement, city officials said they were heartbroken at the loss.

Visitors spoke highly of Cardenas, and many considered him a friend.

"Being a gentleman with deep roots, not only did he have an auto body shop here in town, but being mayor, he befriended a lot of people here, and the community supported him until his last day," said James Hinojosa.

Funeral services are scheduled to begin at 10 am. The public is welcome to attend.

