Funeral to be held for longtime Fowler mayor David Cardenas

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community members are honoring the life of longtime Fowler Mayor David Cardenas.On Monday morning, a funeral service will be held at Saint Lucy's Catholic Church.A line stretched out the door of the Fowler church on Sunday night as people paid their respects during a rosary for the mayor.The city confirmed Cardenas died Friday, March 11.In a statement, city officials said they were heartbroken at the loss.Visitors spoke highly of Cardenas, and many considered him a friend."Being a gentleman with deep roots, not only did he have an auto body shop here in town, but being mayor, he befriended a lot of people here, and the community supported him until his last day," said James Hinojosa.Funeral services are scheduled to begin at 10 am. The public is welcome to attend.