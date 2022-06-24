hazing

Parents of college student sue university after son died after hazing incident

The parents filed the lawsuit over a year after their son died.
By Nadine El-bawab
EMBED <>More Videos

Family of student killed in alleged hazing incident breaks its silence

TOLEDO, Ohio -- The parents of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz filed a lawsuit against the university after a hazing incident resulted in their son's death due to alcohol poisoning in Ohio last year.

In the lawsuit, Cory and Shari Foltz alleged that their 20-year-old son was subjected to heinous acts of hazing by the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity, known as PIKE, during his sophomore year of college, when he was a pledge.

The video featured in the player above is from a previous report.

Bowling Green State permanently expelled the fraternity last year, saying it will never again be recognized by the university, due to hazing, which the university said in a statement "is absolutely intolerable." A university investigation found the "fraternity to be reckless with a disregard for the health and safety" of the community, according to the statement.

The lawsuit alleges that Foltz and other pledges were taken to the basement of a Bowling Green home and he was forced to drink an entire liter of bourbon, during a hazing ritual.

Stone Foltz was hospitalized after "alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption" at an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha event at Bowling Green State University.

Courtesy Foltz family



"We promised Stone that we would end hazing on college campuses for good. By filing a complaint against Bowling Green State University, we are doing what is necessary to hold people in power accountable for their woeful inactions to keep students safe and reckless disregard for illegal activity," Shari and Cory Foltz said in a statement to ABC News.

SEE ALSO: Parents of Bowling Green State University student who died after alleged hazing speak out

Foltz was allegedly told to finish the bottle and that members of the frat would take care of him, according to the lawsuit.

Due to the forced binge drinking, Foltz spent almost three days in a coma and died on March 7, 2021, from alcohol poising, the lawsuit alleged.

Foltz's parents allege that the university is responsible for their son's death after turning a blind eye to hazing within PIKE for years, according to the lawsuit.

"Despite being completely aware of the hazing activities that have taken place at Bowling Green for decades, the University enthusiastically endorses Greek life to parents and students. To be clear, any perceived benefit students get from joining a Greek organization is completely and totally outweighed by the risk of injury or death by antiquated and deadly hazing rituals," Foltz's parents allege in the lawsuit.

Cory and Shari Foltz speak to Will Reeve during an exclusive interview for "Good Morning America."



The Foltzs claimed PIKE had a history of hazing, which their son had been unaware of when he became a pledge, and that the university was aware of this ritual as recently as 2019 but did nothing about it, according to the lawsuit.

"Students across the country will continue to experience humiliation, injury and death from hazing without immediate change. We demand increased education for students, transparency for parents, zero-tolerance policies for Greek organizations and immediate action from University leaders who have complete control over what happens on their campuses," the Foltzs said.

The lawsuit claims that Stone Foltz would not have died were it not for the university's recklessness, lax policies, lax enforcement of those policies, promotion of PIKE's chapter, perfunctory investigations and willful inaction in the face of repeated warnings.

The university pushed back against these claims, calling the lawsuit meritless.

"Stone Foltz's death was a tragedy, and what his family has endured is unimaginable. However, this lawsuit is meritless and undermines our continued efforts to eradicate hazing. We are resolved in our legal position, and as a state-supported university, we will defend our community vigorously against this action," Alex Solis, Bowling Green's deputy chief of staff and spokesperson, said in a statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiofraternitylawsuitstudent diesu.s. & worldcollege studenthazing
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
HAZING
Family: Teen hazed by fraternity now blind, in wheelchair, can't talk
Family of student killed in alleged hazing incident breaks its silence
College student dies from fraternity hazing, attorney says
Ohio college student in critical condition after alleged hazing incident
TOP STORIES
DUI driver who killed Visalia woman sentenced to 19 years in prison
New video shows deadly Fresno County DUI crash, driver apologizes
Cyclist killed in crash in northwest Fresno
Shots fired at Fresno County deputies as they chased car being stolen
Senate passes gun control bill, sends it to House
Dine and Dish: Ohana Shack
'You're selling poison': Valley families, doctors welcome ban on Juul
Show More
Fresno State professor wins his third Fulbright scholarship
Man hospitalized after shooting near Fresno Pacific University
CHP investigating deadly crash at Bethel and Clarkson in Fresno County
Deadly Clovis crash: New details could make DUI case even worse
Phoenix Fire threatens homes in NorCal, evacuation warning issued
More TOP STORIES News