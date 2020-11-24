Where to get a free meal on Thanksgiving Day in Fresno/Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holidays may look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but several local organizations are working to ensure no one goes without a meal on Thanksgiving this year.
We've compiled a list of places serving a free meal on Thanksgiving Day for those in need.
Fresno Operation Gobble
DATE: Tuesday, November 24
TIME: 10 am
LOCATION: 1343 E Barstow Ave, Fresno
CONTACT: City of Fresno
EVENT INFO: Join Fresno City Council Vice-President Paul Caprioglio for the 4th Annual District 4 Operation Gobble. Partnering with Caprioglio will be Police, Meathead Movers, Vallarta Supermarkets, Community Sponsors, and a team of volunteers who will join to distribute over 600 turkeys with all the trimmings. Prequalified families and non-profit organizations will bring their, 'turkey tickets' to the distribution site at the Wesley Church parking lot where they will receive a turkey and all the trimmings, thanks to the generosity of the sponsors.
Catholic Charities Thanksgiving
DATE: Wednesday, November 25
TIME: 8 am
LOCATION: Catholic Charities-149 N Fulton Street, Fresno
CONTACT: 559-237-0851
EVENT INFO: Catholic Charities will help keep the tradition of Thanksgiving alive during a very difficult year by providing turkeys and holiday meal boxes to 2,000 families in need on Wednesday, November 25th beginning at 8 a.m. on a first come, first served basis. Families typically lining up very early in the morning hours and this year's need is expected to be greater than ever. These meals not only provide nourishment, but also the opportunity for local families to be free from hunger and the worry of not being able to put food on the table - a feeling that many will be feeling for the first time this year.
The Fresno Center Food Distribution
DATE: Wednesday, November 25
TIME: 10 am
LOCATION: 4879 E Kings Canyon Rd, Fresno
CONTACT: 559-255-8395
EVENT INFO: We will have drive-thru food distribution this week on Wednesday.
Tulare Free Thanksgiving Meal
DATE: Wednesday, November 25
TIME: 12:30 pm
LOCATION: Tulare First Baptist Church-469 N Cherry Street, Tulare
CONTACT: 559-686-0004
EVENT INFO: FREE Thanksgiving meal, ministry outreach. Wednesday @12:30pm at TFBC - 469 N Cherry Street, Tulare. In a year filled with challenges, our strength has always come from our hope in Jesus. This holiday season, we want to share that hope with Tulare by building relationships, meeting needs, and making our city a better place to live for everyone.
Poverello House Thanksgiving Meals
DATE: Thursday, November 25
TIME: 11 am & 12 pm
LOCATION: 412 F St, Fresno, CA 93706
CONTACT: 559-498-6988
EVENT INFO: The Poverello House will continue with its Thanksgiving tradition of serving the homeless in Fresno a special meal. Everyone will be required to wear a mask while they wait for their meal, and people will be spaced out for safety.
Clovis Thanksgiving Luncheon
DATE: Thursday, November 26
TIME: 10:30 am
LOCATION: Clovis Senior Activity Center-850 Fourth Street
CONTACT: 559-324-2750
EVENT INFO: As we have for more than 25 years, we are excited to provide a traditional Thanksgiving meal free to our seniors. Due to COVID-19 health precautions, our Thanksgiving meal will be distributed Thursday via Drive-Thru at the Clovis Senior Activity Center. Please stay in your vehicle and wear a mask. Meals will be distributed until the food runs out. We want to thank our local volunteers and businesses who make this event possible each year, including Pappy's Fine Food.
