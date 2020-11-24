Where to get a free meal on Thanksgiving Day in Fresno/Clovis

DATE:

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holidays may look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but several local organizations are working to ensure no one goes without a meal on Thanksgiving this year.We've compiled a list of places serving a free meal on Thanksgiving Day for those in need.Tuesday, November 2410 am1343 E Barstow Ave, FresnoCity of FresnoJoin Fresno City Council Vice-President Paul Caprioglio for the 4th Annual District 4 Operation Gobble. Partnering with Caprioglio will be Police, Meathead Movers, Vallarta Supermarkets, Community Sponsors, and a team of volunteers who will join to distribute over 600 turkeys with all the trimmings. Prequalified families and non-profit organizations will bring their, 'turkey tickets' to the distribution site at the Wesley Church parking lot where they will receive a turkey and all the trimmings, thanks to the generosity of the sponsors.Wednesday, November 258 amCatholic Charities-149 N Fulton Street, Fresno559-237-0851Catholic Charities will help keep the tradition of Thanksgiving alive during a very difficult year by providing turkeys and holiday meal boxes to 2,000 families in need on Wednesday, November 25th beginning at 8 a.m. on a first come, first served basis. Families typically lining up very early in the morning hours and this year's need is expected to be greater than ever. These meals not only provide nourishment, but also the opportunity for local families to be free from hunger and the worry of not being able to put food on the table - a feeling that many will be feeling for the first time this year.Wednesday, November 2510 am4879 E Kings Canyon Rd, Fresno559-255-8395We will have drive-thru food distribution this week on Wednesday.Wednesday, November 2512:30 pmTulare First Baptist Church-469 N Cherry Street, Tulare559-686-0004FREE Thanksgiving meal, ministry outreach. Wednesday @12:30pm at TFBC - 469 N Cherry Street, Tulare. In a year filled with challenges, our strength has always come from our hope in Jesus. This holiday season, we want to share that hope with Tulare by building relationships, meeting needs, and making our city a better place to live for everyone.Thursday, November 2511 am & 12 pm412 F St, Fresno, CA 93706559-498-6988The Poverello House will continue with its Thanksgiving tradition of serving the homeless in Fresno a special meal. Everyone will be required to wear a mask while they wait for their meal, and people will be spaced out for safety.Thursday, November 2610:30 amClovis Senior Activity Center-850 Fourth Street559-324-2750As we have for more than 25 years, we are excited to provide a traditional Thanksgiving meal free to our seniors. Due to COVID-19 health precautions, our Thanksgiving meal will be distributed Thursday via Drive-Thru at the Clovis Senior Activity Center. Please stay in your vehicle and wear a mask. Meals will be distributed until the food runs out. We want to thank our local volunteers and businesses who make this event possible each year, including Pappy's Fine Food.