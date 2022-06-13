Where you can get free summer meals for kids in Central California and beyond

The state government has released a 2022 list of locations in every county where kids can get free nutritious meals during school vacations.
You can find the list of locations on the California Department of Education's website.
Fresno Unified will start providing free grab-and-go meals starting June 14. Students will be able to pick them up at 17 sites across the district.
Meals will be served Monday through Friday from 10 to 11 am.
Fresno's Economic Opportunities Commission will also offer free summer meals at 32 sites throughout the community.
Madera Unified is offering free breakfast and lunches on weekdays for all children 1 to 18 years old.
Breakfast is available from 8 to 8:30 am, and lunch will be served from noon to 12:30 pm.
Students can visit several elementary and middle schools throughout the district, and at the Child Nutrition building to get the free meals.