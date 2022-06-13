children

Where you can get free summer meals for kids in Central California and beyond

EMBED <>More Videos

Where you can get free summer meals for kids in Central CA and beyond

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- School districts in Central California and beyond are working to keep students fed throughout the summer.

The state government has released a 2022 list of locations in every county where kids can get free nutritious meals during school vacations.

You can find the list of locations on the California Department of Education's website.

Fresno Unified will start providing free grab-and-go meals starting June 14. Students will be able to pick them up at 17 sites across the district.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday from 10 to 11 am.

Fresno's Economic Opportunities Commission will also offer free summer meals at 32 sites throughout the community.

Madera Unified is offering free breakfast and lunches on weekdays for all children 1 to 18 years old.

Breakfast is available from 8 to 8:30 am, and lunch will be served from noon to 12:30 pm.

Students can visit several elementary and middle schools throughout the district, and at the Child Nutrition building to get the free meals.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnomaderasummereducationchildrenfoodhungerfresno unified school district
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILDREN
Drag queen speaks out after alleged Proud Boy group storms kids' event
City of Fresno offering free swimming lessons for kids
Valley theaters holding $2 film screenings for kids all summer
Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says
TOP STORIES
Fresno man accused of stabbing another man to death during argument
Man shot multiple times on HWY 99 in west central Fresno, CHP says
Fresno man asks for community's help to find his taco truck
Recession looming? Bear market hits Wall Street
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam
'Strawberry Supermoon' appears this week
Show More
John Cena surprises nonverbal fan who fled Ukraine with family
Netflix confirms Season 2 of 'Squid Game'
Arrest made in decades-old murder case of Tulare County woman
Woman shot in SW Fresno threatened to kill sons, police say
Man arrested after standoff with police at west central Fresno motel
More TOP STORIES News