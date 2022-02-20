Need help preparing your taxes? Fresno State accounting students offering their services for free

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State students are taking action by offering free tax preparation this year.It was four years ago when Fresno State accounting student Jonathan Court first volunteered his time at the university."I did it as a requirement of a club but soon realised it pushed me into the world of tax work and I actually really enjoyed it," said Court.He never looked back, returning year after year to help low-income Valley residents with their taxes."It's great knowledge to have for my major because tax accounting is a large sector of the accounting world," added Court.Over the next nine weeks you can have your taxes done by Fresno State accounting students for free. The program is offered through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program."We train the students on how to do taxes and then they get the experience of sitting down with the tax preparer and doing the taxes right in front of the person they are benefitting," said Fresno State Accounting Instructor Timothy Baker.Giving IRS-certified students like Court valuable hands on experience while benefiting the community."They get that discussion with the client themselves." said Baker. "It gives the student really good experience and they get to see what it's like in the field."Assistance is available to all taxpayers with an adjusted gross income less than $60,000 and is available Fridays from 2-8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am - 3 pm through April 10th."Being able to see the happiness on their face knowing their tax return is completed," added Court, "The satisfaction of our clients knowing what their refund is and being able to walk out the door with that in mind is really gratifying."Appointments are encouraged. You can call 211 or 1.866.559.4211 to schedule yours today.