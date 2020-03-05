Queer Freeform original movie 'The Thing About Harry' is the "new normal" rom-com

LOS ANGELES -- "Grey's Anatomy" star Jake Borelli stars alongside Niko Terho in a new romantic comedy that just happens to be queer."The Thing About Harry" follows high school enemies, uber-jock Harry (Niko Terho) and out-and-proud Sam (Jake Borelli), who are forced to share a car ride to their Missouri hometown for a friend's engagement party on Valentine's Day. Things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out. Stuck spending the night together in a roadside motel, Harry and Sam begin to develop a deep friendship, with neither admitting a potential romance may be brewing, leaving them wondering if one road trip could change the rest of their livesThe film features a diverse (and queer-inclusive) cast and creative team. In addition to Borelli and Terho, the movie also features "Dancing With The Stars" alum Karamo Brown and is co-written and directed by Peter Page of "The Fosters.""The Thing About Harry" will allow Borelli to reflect a different, and more humorous, side of the queer coming-of-age experience in his work. The Ohio-born actor came out as gay in November 2018 after a "Grey's Anatomy" episode in which his character, Dr. Levi Schmitt, experienced his first same-sex kiss."I knew that as a gay guy myself, I needed to come out to everyone so that when I entered a dialogue around this story, I could be as authentic as possible," Borelli told On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid. "I'm in a position right now where I have a platform, and I think it's really important to be honest and to put myself out there so that other people don't feel as alone.""The Thing About Harry" premiers on Saturday, February 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on Freeform.