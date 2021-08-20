French Fire smoke pushes into Central CA, Visalia Unified football games canceled amid falling ash

Visalia Unified has canceled all of tonight's HS football games due to falling ash. District wasn't looking at a certain AQI number but rather the sight of the ash. @ABC30

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The French Fire that is burning out of control in Kern County is also having an impact on the Valley's air quality.The flames have burned more than 10,061 acres and crews currently have it 5% contained.Video from a Southern California Edison camera showed the flames come close to a tower, covering the camera lens in soot.In the South Valley, residents have reported seeing ash fall from the sky. Due to the falling ash and poor air quality, Visalia Unified has cancelled all home football games scheduled for Friday night.ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says that smoke will stick around for a few more days as winds continue to push it from the north, where several fires are burning.The San Joaquin Valley Air District issued a health caution and Air Quality Alert earlier this week. They recommend everyone, especially those with health conditions, stay indoors as much as possible.