Community gathers at Fresno State to remember lives lost during Armenian genocide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sunday marked 107 years since the Armenian genocide occurred, and community members came together to remember the lives lost.Action News was there as residents gathered at Fresno State for the annual remembrance.They were invited to lay flowers ahead of the main program, where Fresno State President Doctor Jimenez Sandoval joined them in reflecting on the massacre of 1915.It's estimated 1.5 million Armenians were killed in Turkey.One father brought his children to Sunday's event to remember and learn from the tragic events that unfolded all those years ago."Part of it is that's their heritage, that's part of where they come from, and it's also what makes them special, being Armenian. But it also gives them reverence and understanding for what happened with their relatives over 100 years ago," said Jason Koligian.There have been events all week leading up to the remembrance.Tens of thousands of Armenian-Americans call Fresno County home.