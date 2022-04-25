Society

Community gathers at Fresno State to remember lives lost during Armenian genocide

Tens of thousands of Armenian-Americans call Fresno County home.
EMBED <>More Videos

Community gathers at Fresno State to remember lives lost during Armenian genocide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sunday marked 107 years since the Armenian genocide occurred, and community members came together to remember the lives lost.

Action News was there as residents gathered at Fresno State for the annual remembrance.

They were invited to lay flowers ahead of the main program, where Fresno State President Doctor Jimenez Sandoval joined them in reflecting on the massacre of 1915.

It's estimated 1.5 million Armenians were killed in Turkey.

One father brought his children to Sunday's event to remember and learn from the tragic events that unfolded all those years ago.

"Part of it is that's their heritage, that's part of where they come from, and it's also what makes them special, being Armenian. But it also gives them reverence and understanding for what happened with their relatives over 100 years ago," said Jason Koligian.

There have been events all week leading up to the remembrance.

Tens of thousands of Armenian-Americans call Fresno County home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofresno stategenocidehistorycommunity
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Adventure Church vows to continue fight for Tower Theatre ownership
1 killed, 1 injured in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Authorities track Tulare County homicide suspect to SoCal, arrest him
5 injured in major crash in Fresno County
10 of 26 people from sunken Japan tour boat confirmed dead
High-speed CHP chase ends with deadly crash in Kings County
2 killed in Fresno after speeding DUI driver crashes into power pole
Show More
Northern California authorities recover over 92 pounds of fentanyl
Girl dies after grandma made her drink whiskey as mom watched: police
Fresno man becomes UC San Francisco's 1,000th lung transplant patient
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Visalia
DUI driver arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Selma
More TOP STORIES News