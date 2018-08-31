FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The death toll has climbed to eight after a Greyhound bus and tractor-trailer collided in a devastating crash in New Mexico, hospital officials told ABC News Friday.
The tractor-trailer belonged to Jag Transportation Inc. based out of Fresno California state police told KOAT in Albuquerque.
On Friday afternoon, two of the passengers on the bus filed a lawsuit against Jag Transportation and driver Elisara Taito alleging negligence lead to the deadly accident.
On Thursday, the tractor-trailer veered into oncoming traffic when one of its tires blew, hitting the bus head-on, according to New Mexico State Police.
Forty-nine passengers were on board the bus and most were taken to local hospitals with injuries.
One person died after arriving at a hospital, bringing the death toll to eight.
#ComingUp: We have learned more about the driver of the deadly @GreyhoundBus crash in #NewMexico. Fresno family members have identified him as Elisara Taito, 35. What they said about him and new details surrounding 2 lawsuits filed against Taito & Jag Tranportation at 11 @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Qhfd7fobjJ— Cory James (@CoryABC30) September 1, 2018
Officials have not released the identities of any victims.
Two six-page lawsuits are both alleging negligence against Jag Transportation and its driver.
The company is based in Fowler.
Several attempts tonight to reach out to them but the texts, emails, and calls have not been returned.
RELATED: At least 7 killed in New Mexico crash of LA-bound Greyhound bus
The overhead video shows the devastating images of Thursday afternoon's Greyhound bus crash in New Mexico that killed at least eight people and injured more than a dozen others.
Friday we have learned that tire failure involved a semi-truck belonging to this Fowler trucking company named Jag transportation.
We went to the company's seemingly abandoned building with boarded windows and a sign suggesting it is looking for new drivers, but no one was there to answer our questions.
A nearby business owner telling us the owner recently purchased the property but has not moved in.
"I got out of my truck grabbed and started helping people," said witness Christoper Jones.
Meantime, an eyewitness who was there when the big rig sheered the Greyhound, describes what the California truck driver told him.
"Talking to the driver of the truck trailer I guess his front semi left tire popped on him so it took him through the median to oncoming traffic right into the Greyhound bus."
Family members of the truck driver have identified him to Action News as 35-year-old Elisara Taito.
They say Taito is a man who works hard to provide for his family.
They also told us Taito and his brother are both truck drivers for the company - a company they say told them not to talk to the media.
Likely because Friday the two passengers filed separate lawsuits against Taito and Jag Transportation -- claiming negligence in the deadly accident.