Bicyclist killed in southeast Fresno hit-and-run

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A speeding driver took off after slamming into a bicyclist in southeast Fresno on Friday night.Fresno police say witnesses watched as the driver of a White GMC Yukon drove around railroad crossing arms as they went down over the tracks near Cedar and North.The driver then hit the gas over the tracks, speeding right into a bicyclist on the other side before driving away.The victim died minutes after that collision.Officers have not identified the man but say he is in his sixties.Investigators are now searching for the driver of an older model Yukon likely made in 2005.They believe the vehicle will have major front end damage.Anyone who sees the SUV or has information on the deadly crash is asked to call Fresno police.