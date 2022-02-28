entertainment

Legendary boy band Boyz II Men is coming to Fresno!

Tickets for their Fresno performance go on sale this Thursday, March 3.
By Joyeeta Biswas

FILE PICTURE: Shawn Stockman, Wanya Morris and Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men perform at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on July 7, 2017. (Debby Wong/ Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Millenials of the Central Valley! If you've found yourself reminiscing about the 90s as we have, here's your chance to relive them.

R&B group Boyz II Men is coming to town!

The legendary boy band, known for their soulful, finger-snapping harmonies, will take the stage at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on July 28.

In the late 80s and early 90s, Boyz II Men mined the tradition of Motown boy groups like the Temptations and the Four Tops, and crooned their way into fame with hits such as 'End of the Road' and 'Motownphilly'.

And they continued to create new music long after their peers had hung up their boots.

Tickets for their Fresno performance go on sale this Thursday, March 3, and will be available online at Ticketmaster.com.

(With AP inputs)

