FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique partnership is helping restore the population of a reptile in danger of becoming extinct.The Fresno Chaffee Zoo, Fresno State and the Department of Fish and Wildlife are joining forces in the effort.Their mission is to protect and increase the amount of blunt-nosed leopard lizards.The organizations are hatching 19 new baby lizards through a breeding program.The species can only be found in Central California and play an important role in the local ecosystem.The long-term goal is to release the lizards back to their native habitat.