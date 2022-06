FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno voters appear to have overwhelmingly supported the passage of Measure Z, extending a sales tax that funds improvements at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.As of 9:45 pm, 84% of the votes counted so far were "Yes" on the measure. It needs 67% to pass.The one-tenth of 1% sales tax passed in 2004.The Sea Lion Cove was the first big project to get built using Measure Z money a decade ago. In 2015, the African Adventures exhibit opened.Zoo officials expect to open its Kingdom of Asia exhibit in 2023.