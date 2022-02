FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is helping you think outside the box when shopping for your Valentine this year.The adopt an animal program has different levels and is a great way for you to surprise your loved one while giving back to the zoo.Other gift options include a behind-the-scenes tour and memberships.If your Valentine is over the age of 21, there's even a special wine dedicated to conservation efforts.All of the gift ideas are listed on the zoo's website