Truck crashes into east central Fresno church

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Early Saturday morning, a truck crashed into Second Chance Foursquare Ministry of Maple and McKenzie Avenues in east central Fresno.

The caretakers, Jose Gonzalez and Edward Castro stay in the church overnight -- the crash shook Gonzalez awake.

"Then I heard what sounded like a chandelier falling on the floor," said Gonzalez.

He and Castro worked with the pastor most of Saturday to make temporary repairs so church services could continue Sunday morning.

"It could have been worse, it could have kept going and driven through the pulpit. We don't know how fast it was going, but there's a little pole out there that stopped it," said Pastor Roy De Leon.

He says this pole likely stopped the truck from driving straight through the building and hitting Gonzalez as he slept.

The temporary fix helped the pastor hold church services, but to give this church a real 'second chance,' greater repairs will need to be done.

For now, the pastor and caretakers are leaning on their faith and thanking God that there were no injuries in this crash.