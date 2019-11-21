Fresno city leaders hope to raise $500,000 for victims of mass shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Joined by family members of Sunday's mass shooting - where ten people where hit and four fatally - Fresno city leaders announced the launch of an official mass shooting fund for the victims.
The city is encouraging everyone to donate to their GoFundMe.
Their goal is to raise half a million dollars.
Members of the City Council say all the money will go straight to the family to cover medical and funeral costs.
Their original plan was to raise $130,000 but after speaking to the family they arrived at $500,000.
"The City is committed with all our resources to take on this tremendous issue to honor... the families and the victims of this senseless tragedy," said Fresno Mayor Lee Brand.
This is the first time the Fresno City Council has made this type of pledge for victims within Fresno.
"This is an unprecedented shooting for our city. We've never had a mass shooting of this proportion where multiple deaths occurred at the same time. And this is a community that has given so much to Fresno and we felt it was necessary to give back," said councilmember Miguel Arias.
Family members say they are deeply touched by the city's effort to help them financially during this time
"I am very happy that the elected officials have come together to really support our family and raising the funds. I may be Xy's father but Xy is a child of the city," said Xai Pao Lee, the father of 23-year-old Xy Lee who was killed in the shooting.
If you're interested in donating, you can do so by logging on to GoFundMe.com.
Donations can also be dropped off at the Fresno Center within City Hall.
"Multiple businesses have already committed $5,000 each to be able to raise about $30,000 the first day. Then we're getting hundreds of donations online at $2 and $20 at a time. We hope to at least get close to our goal to be able to meet as many as their needs as possible," said Arias.
The council is expected to take up a recommendation Friday to increase the Crime Stoppers reward in this case by $40,000.
