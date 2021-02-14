City of Fresno hosts first 'Neighborhood Blitz' renovation project

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno hosted its first neighborhood blitz revitalization project in northeast Fresno on Saturday.More than 80 people rolled up their sleeves to clean up Cary Park -- including the Fresno State football team.This is all a part of Mayor Jerry Dyer's program designed to repair and revitalize select neighborhoods in Fresno.Volunteers picked up trash pickup, re-painted the street numbers on the curbs and even replaced street signs among many other tasks.This is also in collaboration with District 4 Councilmember Tyler Maxwell, and local organization Beautify Fresno.The councilman says plans to continue these efforts."This has always been a beautiful neighborhood, people just forgot it," Maxwell said. "The neglect set in over those years, the blight. People are looking for a reason to reclaim their neighborhoods, reclaim their parks - from the blight and neglect that kicked in."The city provided supplies for volunteers like safety vests, paper pickers, gloves and trash bags.The councilman says he plans to come back to other parks in his districts soon.