Society

Group urges Fresno County supervisors to rename community of Squaw Valley

Supporters urged the board to create a future agenda item to discuss the name.
EMBED <>More Videos

Group urges Fresno County supervisors to rename community of Squaw Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of people who live in Squaw Valley gathered with signs in downtown Fresno pushing to change the community's name.

Supporters say the current name represents the dehumanization of Indigenous women.

The group and the American Civil Liberties Union urged the Fresno County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to discuss renaming the area.

RELATED: Squaw Valley changes 'offensive' name of resort to Palisades Tahoe

"We're together asking that they reconsider and actually utilize their resources as a supervisor and house a meeting up the hill for both parties to come together and have an intellectual discussion," said supporter Roman C. Rain Tree.

"End the use of the pejorative word that is commonly known in history to demean Native American women," said Janine Nkosi, regional advisor of Faith in the Valley.

RELATED: Fresno County tribal members call for renaming of Squaw Valley

The comments were made during the public comment period, and the supervisors were not required to respond.

Supporters urged the board to create a future agenda item to discuss the name.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno countysquaw valleyfresno county board of supervisorssocietyracismrace in america
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News