Group urges Fresno County supervisors to rename community of Squaw Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of people who live in Squaw Valley gathered with signs in downtown Fresno pushing to change the community's name.Supporters say the current name represents the dehumanization of Indigenous women.The group and the American Civil Liberties Union urged the Fresno County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to discuss renaming the area."We're together asking that they reconsider and actually utilize their resources as a supervisor and house a meeting up the hill for both parties to come together and have an intellectual discussion," said supporter Roman C. Rain Tree."End the use of the pejorative word that is commonly known in history to demean Native American women," said Janine Nkosi, regional advisor of Faith in the Valley.The comments were made during the public comment period, and the supervisors were not required to respond.Supporters urged the board to create a future agenda item to discuss the name.