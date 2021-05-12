crash

Driver seriously injured in crash that knocked down power lines in Fresno County

Officials say the driver of an Acura drifted off the road's shoulder, struck a fence and then hit a utility pole.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a driver injured and caused a power outage for hundreds of Fresno County PG&E customers.

It happened near the community of Easton shortly after 12:00 am.

Officials say the driver of an Acura drifted off the road's shoulder, struck a fence and then hit a utility pole.

The power lines fell onto the car. The driver was stuck in the vehicle for about 50 minutes as crews worked to de-energize the lines.

He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno with major injuries.

CHP officers are investigating to determine whether the man was driving drunk.

The crash initially knocked out power to more than 1,000 PG&E customers. Electricity is almost fully restored to the area.

Click here to check for the latest updates on the outage.

