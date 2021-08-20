Man hospitalized after crash between semi, pickup truck in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after a collision with a semi-truck in Fresno County.

It happened after 12:30 am on Friday at the intersection of Mendocino and Dinuba.

CHP officers say the driver of the semi rolled a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck.

"It appears he hit the driver's side rear portion of the cab, which turned the cab and spun it around, and he had been jack-knifed as we see him," said Sgt. Garrett Peck.

The driver of the pickup, who is said to be in his 40s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Officers said he was wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the semi is okay.

