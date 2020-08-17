Fresno County courthouse in downtown Fresno closed due to water, power outages

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County criminal courthouse in downtown Fresno is closed after power and water were lost to the building, employees reported to Action News on Monday morning.

Employees were sent home after the building lost power and water. It's unclear when the building will reopen

The cause of the outage has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
