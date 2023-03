A man died after a crash in Fresno County. It happened after 10 Sunday night on Highway 168 near Auberry Road.

Officers say a truck went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned. The 38-year-old driver was not wearing his seat belt.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man died after a crash in Fresno County.

It happened after 10 Sunday night on Highway 168 near Auberry Road.

Officers say a truck went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

The 38-year-old driver was not wearing his seat belt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old passenger had major injuries, while an 18-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

Officers are determining whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.