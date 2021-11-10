Society

Fresno County deputies surprise 7-year-old for birthday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's deputies responded to an elementary school on Tuesday.

They had one mission: to bring a smile to one of their biggest supporters.

Deputies surprised Joseph Mejia for his 7th birthday.

They gave Joseph a brand new bike and some toys.

Joseph's classmates at Del Rey Elementary also received new books.

Joseph has always loved and looked up to law enforcement officers.

Deputies say the celebration was the least they could do for all of Joseph's support.
