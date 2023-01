78-year-old Fresno County man rescued from car after flood waters rose

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County driver had to be rescued from fast-moving flood water.

The Sheriff's Office, Cal Fire and Fresno County Fire responded to the area of Tollhouse and Burrough Valley Roads yesterday.

Crews found a 78-year-old man in his pickup truck, stuck in a creek on his property.

They say rainwater caused it to quickly overflow.

The Sheriff's Office Water Rescue Team was able to get the man to safety unharmed.