Educators across Fresno County recognized at awards ceremony

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sunday was one of the biggest nights of the year for educators across Fresno County.The top teachers and administrators from districts in the area were recognized for their efforts in helping their students succeed.The winners were announced right here on ABC30, with Action News Anchor Warren Armstrong hosting the special night.Aaron Bryan from the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools was named the 2020 Administrator of the Year. He is the director of the visual and performing arts department in the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.Catherine Cooper was named the 2020 Teacher of the Year. She is the district elementary music teacher for Quail Lake Environmental Charter, Jefferson Elementary and Madison Elementary.The Employee of the Year went to Annette J. Montague, who has been in the industry for 27 years and currently works in the Fresno Unified district office.Congratulations to all of the winners and nominees across all of those districts.