California governor recall

California governor recall election: 2 new voting centers open in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the California recall election just 11 days away now, the Fresno County Elections Office opened two new vote centers on Saturday for people to come in and vote or drop off their ballot.

Starting on Saturday, registered voters can head to the Cecil Hinton Community Center in southwest Fresno and the Selma City Hall Annex on Tucker Street.

These are just two of nine different voting centers now open across Fresno County.

35 more locations will open next Saturday.

The Fresno County Clerk says there's already been a strong turnout by mail and he expects a strong showing to continue with in-person voting opportunities now available.

Election Day is Tuesday, September 14th.

Click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresno countyvotingfresno countycalifornia governor recall
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR RECALL
CA recall: Gov. Newsom visits the Central Valley
How many recall ballots have been returned in your county?
CA recall: Larry Elder visits Fresno farmers, discusses drought
Marc Brown to host Recall Roundtable on eve of Election Day
TOP STORIES
Accuweather Alert: Storm brings lightning and rain to Central CA
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into telephone pole in Clovis
Fresno liquor store uses social media to deter those with fake IDs
18-year-old shot in northwest Fresno, police say
17-year-old shot while walking home in SW Fresno, police say
Homicide investigation underway after 38-year-old killed in Visalia
Fresno fighter pilot recalls dramatic mission on 9/11
Show More
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Appreciation shown for Valley healthcare workers during pandemic
New Fresno homeowners arrive at home to find renters already inside
Fresno city employee resigns following domestic violence conviction
19-year-old wanted for series of Fresno armed robberies
More TOP STORIES News