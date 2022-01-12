Fresno County emergency response could change during latest COVID surge

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "We are probably at the beginning stages of what this current surge looks like and I believe it will probably get worse before it gets better," said Dan Lynch, Fresno County EMS Director.The surge in COVID-19 cases brought on by the omicron variant has sidelined hundreds of workers at hospitals and ambulance companies across Fresno County.Lynch says about 800 people are not working at Fresno County hospitals right now because of positive COVID cases and mandatory isolations. He says the 80 or so workers sent in by the state to provide surge capacity are now helping to fill the holes in the workforce."We have lost that surge capacity because we are just now taking care of the basic minimum number of beds," said Lynch.The surge is affecting ambulance workers too. Fresno County EMS is now considering pulling the trigger on what's known as 'assess and defer' protocol, which would limit ambulance transports to only those that are imperative while deferring all others."An ambulance will respond to every call. They will assess the patient," said Lynch. "And if they determine that patient is non-emergent and they don't necessarily need to go to the hospital by ambulance or go to an emergency department, then they will be referred toeither a private physician or a clinic."Now, local health officials are hoping new guidance from the state could soften the blow to the local healthcare system.Guidelines released this weekend from the California Department of Public Health say that those who work in health care may immediately return to work if they test positive but are asymptomatic.Those who show symptoms need to quarantine for five days."Hopefully a lot of those people will be coming back here shortly to help augment the staffing," Lynch said.