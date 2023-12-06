A man has died following a crash in Fresno County early Wednesday morning.

1 killed, 1 hospitalized following crash in Fresno County: CHP

It happened before 7 am on Highway 180 at Hayes Avenue.

Officers say a man driving a red Honda was headed southbound on Hayes when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

As the car drove through the intersection, a Hyundai heading westbound on Highway 180 collided with the driver's door.

A man in the Honda died at the scene.

A woman in the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The CHP is still investigating whether drugs or alcohol were factors in this collision.

The crash victim has not yet been identified.