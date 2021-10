FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 18th annual Fresno County Fruit Trail opens on Thursday.It allows customers to buy fresh-picked produce directly from the farm.The trail kicks off at the Vineyard Farmers Market in north Fresno.While the pandemic has required some adjustments, fruit trail stands and stores are open.You can go onto the Fruit Trail's website to get a map showing all the locations.