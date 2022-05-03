New Italian American heritage exhibit opens at Fresno County Historical Museum

More than 150 people attended a ribbon-cutting celebration over the weekend.
It commemorated the completion of phase one of the Italian Heritage Exhibit in the Fresno County Historical Museum, located at the Fresno Fairgrounds.
The exhibit features a replica of Tuscan architecture and a ceiling affresco depicting Michelangelo's The Creation of Adam in the Sistine Chapel in Rome.
There are four interactive touch display screens showcasing photography, videos, and in-depth historical information in 12 different categories.
"Every one of us that worked on this project over the last three years has dedicated not just their intelligence and their capabilities, but put their heart and soul into every project, as Italians will do," said Elizabeth Laval.
The exhibit was made possible through grants from the Isnardi Foundation and E & J Gallo Winery and community donations.
Plans are already underway for an expansion.
To visit the Italian Heritage Museum Exhibit, just go to Fresno Fair's website.