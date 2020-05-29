homicide

Man found dead in Huron, deputies investigating as homicide

Investigators say the victim is a man in his 40s, but did not release his identity.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in Huron on Thursday night.

Deputies were called to the area of 6th Street around 11:15 p.m.

Further information regarding the investigation was not immediately available, but sheriff's officials say no one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
