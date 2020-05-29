Man found dead in Huron, deputies investigating as homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in Huron on Thursday night.Deputies were called to the area of 6th Street around 11:15 p.m.Investigators say the victim is a man in his 40s, but did not release his identity.Further information regarding the investigation was not immediately available, but sheriff's officials say no one is in custody at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.