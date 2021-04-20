Fresno, Kings counties move into less-restrictive orange tier

The move now puts four Central California counties in the moderately restrictive tier, which allows for even more businesses to reopen.
RELATED: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Under the orange tier, restaurants can open indoors at 50% capacity. Movie theaters can also open at 50% capacity, and gyms can now have 25% capacity.
Wineries, breweries and distilleries can also welcome back customers indoors at 25% capacity. Click here for a full list of what can reopen in the orange tier.
It's the first time Fresno and Kings counties have be placed into the less restrictive orange tier since the state created its tier system.
As of Tuesday, Tulare and Mariposa counties remained in the orange tier. Merced and Madera counties were in the red tier.