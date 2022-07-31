CAL FIRE responding to wildfire in Fresno County foothills that has quickly grown to 30 acres

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County CAL FIRE is responding to a wildfire near Squaw Valley that is threatening homes.

The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon near Ripple Lane and Pebble Lane, and crews have named it the Pebble Fire.

As of 3:30 pm, the fire had already burned about 30 acres and evacuations of homes in the area are underway.

CAL FIRE confirms that at least one person has been injured, but they don't know the circumstances or severity of the injury.

Fire crews are on scene and flight radar shows that air tankers are also responding to the area.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.