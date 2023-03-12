Tornado warning, hail and heavy rain sweep through Fresno County Saturday

It was a wild day Saturday for weather from hail the size of grapes to strong winds and if wasn't the hail, it was heavy rain coming down hard.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Heavy rain, hail and a tornado warning the Central Valley experienced extreme weather Saturday afternoon

Outside Raisin City, dark and ominous clouds in the sky.

The National Weather Service team out of Hanford quickly issued a tornado warning which was in effect for about 30 minutes expiring at 4:10 in the afternoon

Action News was on Highway 180 in Kerman shortly after the warning went out, and that's where we saw hail starting to pound the pavement.

Heavy rain and hail hit our Action News Studios, as the tornado warning was still in effect just after 4 p.m.

And the scene in the Sanger area was just as lively at 5 p.m.

The storm moved through Fresno and Clovis, bringing heavy lightning activity.

