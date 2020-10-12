homicide

Fresno County deputies investigating homicide in Raisin City

Investigators were called to the area of Young and Ormus Avenues around 5:30 am.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide in Raisin City on Monday morning.

Detectives say they found an 84-year-old man who had been shot in the torso, dead inside a vehicle. No further information was immediately available on the investigation.

Deputies have roads blocked off, and are encouraging drivers to avoid the area.



This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
