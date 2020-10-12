Fresno County deputies investigating homicide in Raisin City

#HappeningNow @FresnoSheriff deputies are on scene, near W. Young & S. Ormus Ave. in Raisin City, investigating a homicide. The call came in at 5:30 am. Motorists are advised to avoid Manning, between S. Bryan & S. Ormus, due to road blockages. No other details are available. pic.twitter.com/IXl5KZ4me9 — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) October 12, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide in Raisin City on Monday morning.Investigators were called to the area of Young and Ormus Avenues around 5:30 am.Detectives say they found an 84-year-old man who had been shot in the torso, dead inside a vehicle. No further information was immediately available on the investigation.Deputies have roads blocked off, and are encouraging drivers to avoid the area.