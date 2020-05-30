17-year-old boy arrested, charged with murder of 19-year-old in San Joaquin

The shooting was gang-related and took place in the area of Nevada and 6th Streets.
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 17-year-old boy and charged him with the murder of a 19-year-old man in San Joaquin on Tuesday.

The boy, a resident of San Joaquin, has been booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus, the sheriff's office says.

According to homicide detectives, he shot and killed 19-year-old Yordy Urbieta of Tranquillity on Tuesday at about 8:30 p.m.

Another shooting took place at the same location Thursday night, less than 48 hours after Tuesday's shooting.

However, it is not yet clear if the two shootings are related.
