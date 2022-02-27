crime

14-year-old Fresno County girl hit by stray bullet while sitting inside her home

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the girl was transported to a hospital and her condition is unknown.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 14-year-old girl in Fresno County has been hospitalized after a bullet smashed through a window of her home and hit her face.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 pm on Saturday.

The teenager was sitting inside her home on Malaga Avenue, east of Orange Avenue, when the bullet hit her cheek.

Fresno County detectives are investigating the incident.

NOTE: This story is developing. We will continue to update it as we get more details.
