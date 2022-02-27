14-year-old Fresno County girl hit by stray bullet while sitting inside her home

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 14-year-old girl in Fresno County has been hospitalized after a bullet smashed through a window of her home and hit her face.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the girl was transported to a hospital and her condition is unknown.The shooting happened at about 7:30 pm on Saturday.The teenager was sitting inside her home on Malaga Avenue, east of Orange Avenue, when the bullet hit her cheek.Fresno County detectives are investigating the incident.