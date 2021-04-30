Good news! Water parks in Fresno County will reopen in weeks

Over the last year, the lively crowds that walk the park have been absent and the pools have sat empty.
General Manager Bob Martin says staff is determined to turn the water back on and reopen in mid-May.
"I don't know that we are planning on a profit this year. What we are trying to do is get back open and have something for the public to do," says Martin.
At Wild Water Adventure Park they're planning to start their reduced summer season on June 12th, just three days before the state is set to reopen.
"Everything is challenging, but we are ready for it and excited to be open," says owner Kathy Siggers.
Since Fresno County currently falls in the moderate 'orange tier', 25% capacity will be allowed at both parks.
New guidance recently issued by the state asks that water parks develop a weekly optional testing program for employees.
Face coverings are still mandatory for everyone, but shouldn't be worn on a ride or in a pool.
People from different groups must also remain six feet apart at all times.
"People that are used to coming in and grabbing lounge chairs are going to notice that they are going to be pretty spread out and anchored down so they can't move them together," says Martin.
The pandemic hit the water park industry hard.
But Siggers says they were able to survive through government loans.
"Fortunately the government came forward with PPP. We had to dig in deep with savings and we furloughed everybody."
Martin is now dealing with a new shortage, just a few weeks to opening day: Enough employees to staff the park.
"We had a job fair that normally attracts 1,500 to 3,000 people and we had 120 people show up," says Martin.
Wild Water is also in the process of hiring.
To apply for a job at the Island Water Park, click here.
To apply for a job at Wild Water Adventure Park, click here.